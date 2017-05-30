Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria will start exporting yams to Europe in June 2017 – Agric Minister, Ogbeh

Posted on May 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbeh, has said that arrangements had been concluded for the first container of yams to leave the shores of Nigeria for the European continent on the 29th of June this year. He disclosed this in Abuja during a chat with journalists on the achievements of his Ministry […]

