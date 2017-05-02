Nigeria will stop sponsorship of delegates to oil conference in 2018 — Kachikwu
Some 250 Nigerian delegates attended the 2016 edition of the conference while 50 delegates attended the 2017 edition.
The post Nigeria will stop sponsorship of delegates to oil conference in 2018 — Kachikwu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!