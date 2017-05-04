Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria won’t survive another Civil War – Sultan warns

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has warned Nigerians against repeating mistakes that led to a civil war in 1967. Abubakar said that the country would not survive another civil war and urged citizens to continue to live together peacefully. The monarch stated this while delivering his keynote address at the Traditional […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

