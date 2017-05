Nigeria’s foreign debt stands at $11bn in 2016 – NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Nigeria’s foreign debt stood at 11.41 billion dollars while its domestic debt was N14.02 trillion respectively in 2016.

