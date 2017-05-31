Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian actress who escaped from prison after death sentence recaptured

Rabi Ismail, a Nigerian actress who escaped from prison about six years ago, after being sentenced to death has been recaptured. The actress escaped from lawful custody in Hadejia Prison on December 16, 2011. According to the spokesperson for the Prisons authorities, Francis Enobore, Ismail was recaptured by the Intelligence Unit of the Nigerian Prisons […]

