Nigerian Air Force base may be attacked soon – Chief of Air Staff

According to an official statement, the Chief of Air Staff, Sadique Abubakar, stated this while addressing participants at a retreat held between May 25 and 26 in Kaduna. Mr. Abubakar, an air marshal, was quoted as saying in a statement who was represented by the Air Force spokesperson, Olatokunbo Adesanya, “we have had an attack …

The post Nigerian Air Force base may be attacked soon – Chief of Air Staff appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

