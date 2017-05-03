Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Air Force bombs Boko Haram leaders in Mangosum

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has announced that it conducted an air interdiction mission on some remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in a village 3.42 km Northeast of Mangosum, Borno State, at the weekend. NAF said the air strikes killed several leaders of the Boko Haram sect. Olatokunbo Adesanya, Air Commodore, […]

Nigerian Air Force bombs Boko Haram leaders in Mangosum

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.