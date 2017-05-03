Nigerian Air Force bombs Boko Haram leaders in Mangosum
Nigerian Air Force Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has announced that it conducted an air interdiction mission on some remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists in a village 3.42 km Northeast of Mangosum, Borno State, at the weekend. NAF said the air strikes killed several leaders of the Boko Haram sect. Olatokunbo Adesanya, Air Commodore, […]
Nigerian Air Force bombs Boko Haram leaders in Mangosum
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!