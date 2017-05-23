Nigerian Air Force men invade UNIOSUN campus – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nigerian Air Force men invade UNIOSUN campus
NAIJ.COM
The campus of the Osun state University (UNIOSUN) has been invaded by some officers and men of the Nigerian Air Force. READ ALSO: Disregard information about Buhari's death – Presidency tells Nigerians. The Punch reports that the officers attached to …
Confusion as Air force men storm UNIOSUN campus, inflicting injuries on students, lecturers
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!