Nigerian Army Announces Date For 76th Regular Recruit Intake Screening

The Nigerian Army has announced that it would conduct the zonal screening for its 76th regular recruitment intake for trades/non trades men and women from May 27 to June 9.

The Chief of Administration, I. M. Alkali, a Major-General, made the announcement in a statement issued on Friday, May 19, 2016.

It would be recalled, in January, Army spokesman, Sani Usman, a Brigadier-General, had in a statement said that the screening initially scheduled to hold from January 22 to 3 February 2017 had been postponed due to the activities of fraudsters demanding money from applicants.

However, in a new statement, Alkali said: “The Nigerian Army wishes to announce to the general public that 76 Regular Recruits Intake Zonal Screening Exercise earlier postponed will now hold from 27 May- 9 June 2017.”

He said successful candidates from the pre-screening examination are to attend the zonal screening at the designated zonal centres for their respective states.

He said: “Candidates are advised to come along with a pair of white vest, a pair of blue short, white canvas, white socks, original/photocopy of credentials, four passport photographs, two full size post card photographs and writing materials”. “Note that candidates selected after the zonal screening exercise will commence training immediately at Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria.”

