Nigerian Army announces date for recruitment screening

Posted on May 21, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Army has announced the zonal screening for its 76th regular recruitment intake for trades/non-trades men and women. The screening which was initially scheduled to hold from January 22 to February 3, 2017, will now hold between May 27 and June 9, 2017. Successful candidates will immediately begin training at the Depot Nigerian Army […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

