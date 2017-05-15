Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army apprehends Boko Haram suspect in Yobe State

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected Boko Haram suspect, identified as Bala Ibrahim, has at Fika village in Yobe state, a statement from the directorate of army public relations said. The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, said the 30 years old Boko Haram suspect was nabbed …

The post Nigerian Army apprehends Boko Haram suspect in Yobe State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.