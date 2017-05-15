Nigerian Army apprehends Boko Haram suspect in Yobe State

The troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested a suspected Boko Haram suspect, identified as Bala Ibrahim, has at Fika village in Yobe state, a statement from the directorate of army public relations said. The spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, said the 30 years old Boko Haram suspect was nabbed …

The post Nigerian Army apprehends Boko Haram suspect in Yobe State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

