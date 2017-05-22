Nigerian Army Arrests 17 Cultists In Akwa Ibom

Troops of the Nigerian Army, 2 Brigade have arrested 17 cultists with assorted arms and ammunition in Oku Iboku, Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom.

This disclosure was made in a statement issued on Sunday by Capt. Shuaib Umar, spokesman of the brigade.

According to him, the arrest followed a successful raid on hideouts of armed cultists at Oku and Itu bridges.

He said: “During the raid, we arrested 17 cultists with assorted arms and ammunition, including two G3 rifles, two pump action rifles, five locally made pump action rifles, and four G3 magazines. “We also recovered 16 machetes, 125 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO, 223 live cartridges, among others. “Also recovered were a pair of military camouflage uniform, a camouflage T shirt, camouflage singlet, a cardigan, 10 mobile phones, a bag of charms, a bag of clothes and one wrap of Indian hemp.”

Umar further said that the army recovered N29,700 cash and three motorcycles.

He quoted Maj. Gen. Abdu Ibrahim Hassan, the brigade commander, as assuring members of the public of adequate protection against miscreants and cultists.

“We shall do everything possible to rid the area of such irritants, but our success will depend on the support we get from members of the people; everyone must be ready to report any form of crime to us,” he said.

It is understood that the bridges are located at the boundary between Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

