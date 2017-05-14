Nigerian Army Arrests Five Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno State (Photos)

Troops of “Forward” Operation Base, Fika, on routine patrol earlier today, arrested a suspected fleeing Boko Haram terrorist, named Bala Ibrahim aged 30 years at Fika.

Preliminary investigation shows that the suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, Yobe State. He is further being interrogated.

Similarly, troops deployed at ‘Forward’ Operation Base Yuga on

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

