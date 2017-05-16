Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army deploys more securities to Borno

Posted on May 16, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Military and  some security agencies have deployed their personnel back to communities in the 24 local government areas in Borno State. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that his command had deployed its men in almost all the liberated communities. “We …

The post Nigerian Army deploys more securities to Borno appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.