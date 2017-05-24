Nigerian Army nabs notorious mercenary, kidnappers

Nigerian Army troops of 93 Battalion Takum have arrested a notorious mercenary and 12 other suspected criminals in different parts of the State. Colonel Sagir Musa, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division, in a statement on Wednesday, said the battalion has handed over the suspects and exhibits to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State […]

Nigerian Army nabs notorious mercenary, kidnappers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

