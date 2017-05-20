Nigerian Army Opens ‘Fort Buhari’ in President’s Hometown – AllAfrica.com
Nigerian Army Opens 'Fort Buhari' in President's Hometown
The Nigerian Army has opened a new base named after President Muhammadu Buhari at his hometown, Daura, in Katsina State. The new unit is named "Fort Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operation Base", the army said in a statement Friday. It said the unit …
