Nigerian Army opens ‘Fort Buhari’ in president’s hometown – Premium Times

Posted on May 20, 2017


Nigerian Army opens 'Fort Buhari' in president's hometown
The Nigerian Army has opened a new base named after President Muhammadu Buhari at his hometown, Daura, in Katsina State. The new unit is named “Fort Muhammadu Buhari Forward Operation Base”, the army said in a statement Friday. It said the unit …

