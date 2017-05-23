Nigerian Army reveals how troops killed Rivers most wanted cultist ‘Supreme’

Troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, in the early hours of Tuesday shot dead a notorious cultist during a gun battle in Sime community, Tai Local Government Area of Rivers. Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the division’s Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Port Harcourt. […]

Nigerian Army reveals how troops killed Rivers most wanted cultist ‘Supreme’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

