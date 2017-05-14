Nigerian army says new Boko Haram videos a propaganda

The Nigerian Army has described the two new videos released by Boko Haram as propaganda and called on Nigerians to disregard the “empty threats” of the terrorists.

Two new videos from the terrorist group emerged late on Friday.

In the first of the videos, one of the group’s commanders that were swapped for 82 Chibok girls, threatened among other things to bomb the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The second video showed some girls who the terrorists claimed are radicalised members of the abducted Chibok girls.

The Army, however, said in a statement issued by its Director of Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, that the claims were boastful, spurious, out of tune with current realities and aimed at seeking relevance and attention.

Calling on Nigerians to ignore the freed Boko Haram commander, the Army said, “We would like to assure the public that the Nigerian Army is totally committed to the Federal Government’s determined efforts of rescuing all abducted persons and peace in the country.

“We will not relent our determined efforts of clearing the remnants of the Boko Haram terrorists as manifested through the ongoing clearance operations.”

To completely eliminate the terrorists, the army called on Nigerians to shun their propaganda and show more support, cooperation and understanding with it.

“We should not give in to terrorist’s propaganda and empty threats. We have come to a very critical stage of the fight against terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria that requires more patriotism and security consciousness by all and sundry,” it said.

Nigerian army says new Boko Haram videos a propaganda

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

