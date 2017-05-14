Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army seizes food supplies meant for Boko Haram in Borno

Posted on May 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Soldier Troops of 145 and 158 Task Force Battalions, 5 Brigade have smashed a fish smuggling ring perpetrated by Boko Haram terrorists to fund their criminal activities. The success was recorded during a joint ambush operation conducted in Julari village, along Kareto – Damasak road, Borno State. During the operation, troops neutralized 4 …

