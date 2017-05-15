Nigerian Army shielding soldier who killed our member – Judiciary workers

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has accused Brigade 2 of the Nigerian Army of attempting to cover up the shooting of one of its workers, Mr. Godwin Udoaka, by a soldier of 6 Battalion, Seargent Usman Tella. A statement on Sunday by JUSUN Chairman, Mbebe Albert, and the Secretary, Ifreke Paul, insisted that […]

