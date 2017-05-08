Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army, Unilorin sign MoU on officers’ training

The Nigerian Army on Monday sealed a partnership agreement with the University of Ilorin on the training of senior military officers in Peace and Security/Strategic Studies at Masters level. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Ilorin between the Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. […]

