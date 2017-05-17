Nigerian Army Warns Officers, Soldiers To Steer Clear Of Politics

The Nigerian Army has issued a stern warning to all officers and soldiers in the Force to steer clear of politics.

While issuing the warning, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, revealed that some politicians have been making frantic efforts to infiltrate his officers for various political “actions and gains”.

The cautionary words from the Army Chief may not be unconnected to the air of uncertainty in the country arising from President Muhammadu Buhari’s illness, which necessitated his return to London penultimate week to get medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

Although he did not speak more on what the political “actions and gains” were, it is rumoured that Buratai’s warning followed a report of an attempt by some politicians to infiltrate the military, particularly the Nigerian Army.

A statement issued by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, said the army headquarters and the COAS had received information about such “sinister plans” by some politicians to derail the professional calling of some army officers.

The statement read: “This is to inform the public that the Chief of Army Staff, Nigerian Army and Lieutenant-General TY Buratai have received information that some individuals have been approaching some officers and soldiers for undisclosed political reasons. “On the basis of that, he has warned such persons to desist from these acts. “He also reminded them that the Nigerian Army is a thorough professional, disciplined, loyal and apolitical institution that has clear constitutional roles and responsibilities. “He seriously warned and advised all officers and soldiers interested in politics to resign their commission or apply for voluntary discharge forthwith.” “Any officer or soldier of the Nigerian Army found to be hobnobbing with such elements or engaged in unprofessional conduct such as politicking would have himself or herself to blame.” “The COAS has further reiterated that the Nigerian Army will remain apolitical and respect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The post Nigerian Army Warns Officers, Soldiers To Steer Clear Of Politics appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

