Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian banks, other corporate organisations bag African awards – Guardian (blog)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Guardian (blog)

Nigerian banks, other corporate organisations bag African awards
Guardian (blog)
Nigerian professionals in the field of banking and finance, alongside homegrown institutions retained their global recognition at the just concluded yearly African Banker Awards. At the awards Gala Dinner in Ahmedabad, India, on Tuesday, which was held
Winners Emerge in African Banker AwardsTHISDAY Newspapers

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.