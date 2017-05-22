Nigerian-born British actress, Wunmi Mosaku basks in her BAFTA award

YNaija

Nigerian-born British actress, Wunmi Mosaku born as Oluwunmi Olapeju Mosaku, has won her first British Academy Television Award (BAFTA). She received the accolade for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the TV drama 'Damilola, Our Loved Boy'.

Our Loved Boy What’s On TV



all 2 news articles »