Nigerian classical music in high demand globally, says music expert – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerian classical music in high demand globally, says music expert
Vanguard
Lagos – A renowned musicologist and Director of Lagos City Chorale says Nigerian Classical Music is in high demand globally because of its conformity to artist standard. ASA. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. Mr Emeka Nwokedi, in Lagos that …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!