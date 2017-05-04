Nigerian classical music in high demand globally, says music expert

Lagos – A renowned musicologist and Director of Lagos City Chorale says Nigerian Classical Music is in high demand globally because of its conformity to artist standard.

Mr Emeka Nwokedi, in Lagos that Nigerian classical music could be used as an instrument to propagate positive changes in the society.

“Nigerian music, especially Nigerian classical music is so attractive.

“It has some peculiarities our music is very so peculiar, because all the performances I do abroad is purely Nigerian music with our local instrument.

“So much attractive to the western world because when they listen to Nigerian music with the instrumentation they are usually excited and they welcome it so much.

“So, we are trying also to reach out to people, educate people through classical music.

“Each time we go out the followership we have because it conforms to the highest standards of arts in the world.

“It can reach people through music; it can change the attitude through music; it can change their mind set through music.’’

The music expert described the Nigerian classical music circuit as an uncharted territory that symbolizes the diversity of the nation’s cultural heritage.

He added that Nigeria won a Gold medal at the 2016 Choir Olympics in Russia.

