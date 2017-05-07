Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Comedian Bovi Acquires Multimillion Naira G-Wagon Just a Day After His Show ‘Man on Fire'(Photos)

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nigerian comedian, Bovi has just bought him a new G-Wagon just a day after his’ comedy concert ‘Man On fire’.

The news was made public after Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie, took to social media to congratulate him and his wife, Kris, sharing photos of the new ride too.

The comedian must be really ecstatic over the latest acquisition which shows that his hardwork is paying off.

