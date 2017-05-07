Nigerian Comedian Bovi Acquires Multimillion Naira G-Wagon Just a Day After His Show ‘Man on Fire'(Photos)
Nigerian comedian, Bovi has just bought him a new G-Wagon just a day after his’ comedy concert ‘Man On fire’.
The news was made public after Basketmouth’s wife, Elsie, took to social media to congratulate him and his wife, Kris, sharing photos of the new ride too.
The comedian must be really ecstatic over the latest acquisition which shows that his hardwork is paying off.
The post Nigerian Comedian Bovi Acquires Multimillion Naira G-Wagon Just a Day After His Show ‘Man on Fire'(Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!