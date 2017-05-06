Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Corper Meets His Wife And Buys A Car At His Primary Place Of Assignment In Plateau State

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

According to this Nigerian instagram user jbossdayo has just been bombarded by the blessings of God the Plateau State corps member says, he not only just Passed out from services he on met his future wife in the state and shows his brand new car

He posted the photo below with this caption;

Started with nothing and now am ending with everything #NewWhipAlert #PlateauWife 😀😀🙌🙌🙌🙌🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻💯💯💯 IT can only be God.
This one was captioned;

What more can I say than Thanks to Almighty God🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻…… Congrats to me and it’s my turn to start posting 😀😀😀. Thanks G @larrybosma0055 #ExCorper @naijacorpers

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This:

Real men don’t fight, they are fought for. Came across this men and really cleared way for me. #GodsSon #PeoplesMen #NoGoSlow #ExpressDeals👌🔥💯#MoneyMinded💸💵💴💶💷

This:

Short of words, caption…… All am doing is running after satisfying my God, parents, siblings and more so some persons like @baddosneh

This:

Hey! Meet my thick friend Nancy😊. Don’t ask me why did I chose something bigger than 😉… I love been big and big things😝. Irrespective of size and Height 😀😀😀 we serve our fathers land.

This;

#BeachVibes with dem baes…. Silently hustling, catching fun loudly👌💯
millionaire__rideI’m silent, this photo is tremendous. No words.

The post Nigerian Corper Meets His Wife And Buys A Car At His Primary Place Of Assignment In Plateau State appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.