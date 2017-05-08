Nigerian Court Puts Dozens on Trial Over Alleged Gay Wedding – NBCNews.com
|
NBCNews.com
|
Nigerian Court Puts Dozens on Trial Over Alleged Gay Wedding
NBCNews.com
ZARIA, Nigeria — Fifty four people went on trial in northern Nigeria on Monday on charges connected to allegations that they were celebrating a gay wedding, which are outlawed in the country. The court began hearing the case against the defendants …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!