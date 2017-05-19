Nigerian Customs donates seized 300 bags of rice to IDPs

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has donated 300 bags of 50kg rice to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Praxis Catholic e-School in Gwarimpa, FCT, to enhance their standard of living. The donation was made by the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, who was represented by Mr Joseph Attah, custom’s spokesman. Ali said …

