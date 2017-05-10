Nigerian Doctor and Husband Accused of Human Trafficking in the UK

Dr Ayodeji Adewakun, 44, and her husband Abimbola Adewakun, 48, have been accused of trafficking a Nigerian woman to the UK and making her work 18-hour shifts. They are alleged to have paid the accused, Iyabo Olatunji, £20 a week and beat her when she demanded a higher wage. Olatunji, 37, told Southwark Crown Court on […]

