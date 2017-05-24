Nigerian elite are greedy – Sultan of Sokoto

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has described elite Nigerians as greedy. According to him, ordinary Nigerians only needed government support to make live meaningful for themselves. He, therefore, called on the 19 northern governors to invest on the Small Scale Enterprises, to make life better for people in the region. The Sultan spoke […]

Nigerian elite are greedy – Sultan of Sokoto

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

