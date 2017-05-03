Nigerian embassy in Washington open but staff owed salary arrears – Ambassador
Some embassy staff embarked on a sit-in to protest non-payment of arrears.
The post Nigerian embassy in Washington open but staff owed salary arrears – Ambassador appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!