Nigerian Embassy In Washington Shut Down
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigerian Embassy In Washington Shut Down
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Workers at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington have been on a sit-in, paralysing activities at the mission in the United States. The workers said they have not been paid salaries for the past five months, forcing …
Breaking: Nigeria Embassy workers in US go on strike
