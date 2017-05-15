Nigerian equity market down by 2.41% – The News
|
The News
|
Nigerian equity market down by 2.41%
The News
Trading opened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the week on Monday on a negative trend due to sell pressure, as predicted by analysts. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both market indices dropped by 2.41 per cent due to profit …
Stocks Market Sheds 2.41% On Profit Taking
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!