Nigerian Female Drummer Brutally Battered by Her Husband Few Months After Her Wedding (Photos)

A Nigerian drummer, Adebukola Shittu,took to Facebook, to post some photos and share the story of how her newly married husband brutally battered her, as she cries out loud.

Shittu wrote on social media, “See what the person I called husband did to me oh egbami oh…”

The victim’s friend identifed as March Grey also posted some photos to corroborate with her friend and wrote;



“Look at what he did to her just after few months of marriage. Some of us here will know this lady, Adebukola Shittu the popular Nigeria female drummer.

“She’s a friend of mine pls this kind of man must not go unpunished.”

Shittu’s photos has since sparked wide outrage among Nigerians on social media who have raised voices of condemnation for the actions of the husband who could be that cruel enough to harm his newly married wife in such a manner.