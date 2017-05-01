Nigerian female wrestlers emerge overall Champions

By Solomon Nwoke

Nigerian female wrestlers have emerged the overall champions at the just concluded 2017 Senior African Wrestling championships in Marrakech, Morocco.

The wrestling Amazons won six gold and two silver to clinch a total of eight medals.

The gold medalist are Mercy Genesis 48 kg, Odunayo Adekuoroye 55kg, Aminat Adeniyi 58kg, Blessing Oborududu 63kg, Kemeasuodei Dressman 69kg and Gofit Winnie 75kg.

The silver medalists are Bose Samuel 53kg and Bisola Makanjuola 60kg.

Daniel Igali, the President, Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF)said yesterday in a telephone chat that “he is impressed with the day one results”. Igali said that the result by Winnie the 75kg gold medalist had been rated as the “Fantastic result overall”.

He added that though the country’s only Greco Roman representative unfortunately didn’t win a medal. “Tochukwu Okeke 75 kg did not win a medal, but put up appreciable effort,” the Olympian said.

