Nigerian foodstuff dealers, traders lament hike in prices – TVC News
|
TVC News
|
Nigerian foodstuff dealers, traders lament hike in prices
TVC News
Nigerians are reacting to the new consumer price index that has declined by 0.02 percent. Traders say they are yet to feel the impact this drop on the prices of food stuff. But, experts say more needs to be done by the government to stabilise the economy.
With Declining Inflation, Analysts Want CBN to Sustain Strategies
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!