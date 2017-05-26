Nigerian goat named Cinnamon declared missing in USA

The Police in Winnebago County, Wisconsin in the United States have begun a manhunt for thieves who stole a Nigerian goat.

This is not a SeyiLaw joke!. It is true!.

The riddle the police are trying to crack is: Who would steal a goat named Cinnamon?

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is now in search of the answer after the Nigerian Dwarf goat was stolen from the Town of Poygan, which has a very small population of just over a 1000 people, with 397 households, and 308 families, according to the census figures available.

Cinnamon’s owners say the goat was taken on May 25, and they are hoping for her safe return.

The Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post says Cinnamon is under a vet’s care and needs medication.

The Facebook post has attracted many comments, with one saying:” who the hell steals a goat?”

Anyone with information should call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at +1-920-236-7300.

