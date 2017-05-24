Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government borrowing too much – CBN

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has expressed concern over the borrowing attitude of government, saying the pace has exceeded the target for the 2017 fiscal year. The CBN said this at its Monetary Policy Committee, MPC, second quarter 2017 meeting. The MPC communique reads in part: “The Committee was concerned that credit to government […]

Nigerian government borrowing too much – CBN

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.