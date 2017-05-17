Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian government speaks on swearing-in of new ministers-designate

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Nigerian Government has assured that the two new ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) will be inaugurated “in due course”. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance on Wednesday while addressing State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The Senate, had two weeks […]

