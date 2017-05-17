Nigerian government speaks on swearing-in of new ministers-designate

Nigerian Government has assured that the two new ministers-designate, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) will be inaugurated “in due course”. Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, gave the assurance on Wednesday while addressing State House reporters after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo. The Senate, had two weeks […]

Nigerian government speaks on swearing-in of new ministers-designate

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

