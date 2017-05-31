Nigerian government to set up vaccines joint venture with May & Baker – Reuters
|
Nigerian government to set up vaccines joint venture with May & Baker
Reuters
ABUJA Nigeria's cabinet approved on Wednesday a plan to set up a joint venture with pharmaceutical firm May & Baker Nigeria Plc to produce vaccines, the health minister said. The company will have an initial capital of 100 million naira ($328,515).
