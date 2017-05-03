Food Sufficiency: Akwa Ibom State To Import 2000 Mexican Cows – BuzzNigeria.com

Pages Navigation Menu

May 3, 2017


Food Sufficiency: Akwa Ibom State To Import 2000 Mexican Cows
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has revealed plans by his administration to establish a ranch in Uruan area of the state which would accommodate about 2,000 cows to be imported from Mexico. According to the governor, importing the cows …
