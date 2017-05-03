Food Sufficiency: Akwa Ibom State To Import 2000 Mexican Cows – BuzzNigeria.com
|
BuzzNigeria.com
|
Food Sufficiency: Akwa Ibom State To Import 2000 Mexican Cows
BuzzNigeria.com
Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has revealed plans by his administration to establish a ranch in Uruan area of the state which would accommodate about 2,000 cows to be imported from Mexico. According to the governor, importing the cows …
FG approves N51.4bn for Akwa Ibom-Cross River link road
[ May 4, 2017 ] FG approves N54bn Akwa Ibom-Cross River link road Latest News
FG Approves N54bn for Reconstruction of Dilapidated Odukpani-Ikot Ekpene Road
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!