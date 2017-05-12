Nigerian govt bans MDAs from transacting business with unregistered companies – Premium Times
Premium Times
Nigerian govt bans MDAs from transacting business with unregistered companies
Premium Times
The Federal Government has banned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from transacting business with companies and other corporate bodies that are not duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission. Salisu Dambatta, the Director of …
FG bans MDAs from doing business with unregistered firms
