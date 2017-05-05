Nigerian govt to employ 47,000 people to fix roads – Fashola
Mr. Fashola noted that to implement the plan, the government would collaborate with the National Assembly.
The post Nigerian govt to employ 47,000 people to fix roads – Fashola appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!