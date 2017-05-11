Nigerian Identical Twins, Mary And Magaret Makinwa Marry Childhood Friends The Same Day

This beautiful Nigerian Identical twins, Mary and Magaret Makinwa got married to their Childhood friends, Ayodeji and Oyeyinka on the same day.

The duo also wore matching outfits from their pre-wedding photo shoots through their white wedding.

Photo Credits: Amesssential Photography

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

