Nigerian Immigration Service says Passport Booklets now available – TV360
|
TV360
|
Nigerian Immigration Service says Passport Booklets now available
TV360
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has provided passport booklets to all its issuing centres across the country. A statement signed by James Sunday, NIS public relations officer, said that the issue of passport booklet scarcity has been …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!