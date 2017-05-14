Nigerian killed as Cape Town club war rages on – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Nigerian killed as Cape Town club war rages on
Times LIVE
Another shooting at a nightclub in Cape Town has claimed the life of a 26-year-old Nigerian. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. Chimezie Oranusi was shot in Strand last Sunday‚ said Charles Ezeanozie‚ elder statesman for the Nigerian Union …
