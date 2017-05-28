Nigerian King Wins Hungarian Title As Moses Makes Chelsea History

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian defender Ikenne King was in action for Honved Budapest who sealed the Hungarian top flight title with a 1-0 win over closest rivals Videoton on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

King, a former Flying Sports Academy player, becomes the fourth Nigerian to win a domestic title in Europe this season.

Victor Moses and the pair of John Ogu and Anthony Nwakeame are the others to have won league titles this season

King, 25, played 24 times this season as a right-back for Honved Budapest.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Arsenal who defeated Chelsea 2-1 on Saturday to lift the English FA Cup at Wembley Stadium.

It was Iwobi’s first FA Cup trophy. The Nigerian international made 38 appearances and scored four goals for the Gunners who finished fifth in the English Premier League table at the end of the season.

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses who made his first ever English FA Cup final appearance was sent off in the 68th minute of the encounter.

He was the first Chelsea player to be sent off in an FA Cup final and the fifth in the history of the competition.

It was Moses’ 40th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions this term. The 25-year-old Nigerian international also scored four goals.

In the Italian Serie A, Nigerian Orji Okonkwo made his third start for Bologna who lost 2-1 to champions Juventus at the Renato Stadium. The former Flying Eagles winger has made eight first team appearances since joining the club.

In the Spanish second division, LaLiga 123, Ramon Azeez played all 90 minutes for Almeria who defeated Mirandes. The 24-year-old Super Eagles Brazil 2014 World Cup star has made 27 appearances this term, scoring two goals.

In the Finnish top flight, Gbolahan Salami was missing from the Kuopion Palloseura side that defeated Rops 1-0. The pair of Ruben Gabriel and Azubuike Egwuekwe were in action for the KuPS.

In the Turkish Super Lig, former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike made his second start in 2017 for Fenerbache who drew 1-1 at home to Trabzonspor. He was replaced in the 72nd minute. His compatriot Ogenyi Onazi was not listed for game.

The post Nigerian King Wins Hungarian Title As Moses Makes Chelsea History appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

